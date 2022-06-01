Sports World Reacts To Becky Hammon's WNBA Start
After spending nearly a decade as an assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs, WNBA legend Becky Hammon accepted a deal to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.
Hammon is off to an incredible start in his first year with the Aces, leading them to a 9-1 record. It's the best 10-game start to a head coaching career in WNBA history.
Basketball fans aren't really surprised by Hammon's success in Las Vegas. She has been ready for this moment for a long time.
"Is anyone really surprised though? NBA dropped the ball on this one," one fan said in regards to Hammon's 9-1 record.
"Winning is not new for her," another fan tweeted.
"I really do wish she got a chance to coach an NBA team," a third fan said. "I think at some point it'll happen though."
On Tuesday night, the Aces defeated the Sun in a thriller. A'ja Wilson led the charge with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
The Aces will try to improve their league-leading record to 10-1 on Thursday when they host the Wings.