Sports World Reacts To Becky Hammon's WNBA Start

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 21: Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 21, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 117-89. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After spending nearly a decade as an assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs, WNBA legend Becky Hammon accepted a deal to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces.

Hammon is off to an incredible start in his first year with the Aces, leading them to a 9-1 record. It's the best 10-game start to a head coaching career in WNBA history.

Basketball fans aren't really surprised by Hammon's success in Las Vegas. She has been ready for this moment for a long time.

"Is anyone really surprised though? NBA dropped the ball on this one," one fan said in regards to Hammon's 9-1 record.

"Winning is not new for her," another fan tweeted.

"I really do wish she got a chance to coach an NBA team," a third fan said. "I think at some point it'll happen though."

On Tuesday night, the Aces defeated the Sun in a thriller. A'ja Wilson led the charge with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

The Aces will try to improve their league-leading record to 10-1 on Thursday when they host the Wings.