Sports World Reacts To Best Athlete In Every City Graphic

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A graphic was put out on Monday which showed who the best athlete was in each city.

This went for all of the major sports teams that play there (Steelers, Penguins, Pirates for Pittsburgh, for example). It had all of the major cities in the United States and Canada.

The sports world had plenty of reactions to this list.

"Would have went with Jokic over Mackinnon for Denver (2 MVPS have to mean something). Anaheim has enough teams to split them. Would have gone Trout for Anaheim and Donald for LA. Igor Shesterkin is definitely the best NYC player. Cole Anthony isn't even the best player on his team," one fan tweeted.

Another fan isn't thrilled with Crosby being snubbed.

"SIDNEY CROSBY. (No disrespect to the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but... no. Just no.) NOT EVEN CLOSE," she tweeted.

We'll have to see if this list changes in a few years.