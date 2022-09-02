Sports World Reacts To Best Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Photos

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar.

The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot.

They started teasing the photos in June, but continued posting them throughout July as well.

Here's a look at some of the photos from the shoot.

The latest photo from the shoot came on July 19.

Cowboys fans and even other cheerleaders loved the shoot.

"You are STUNNING," one cheerleader said to another.

"Wow I mean what else can we really say," another fan said.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are easily the most iconic squad across the league.

Will they be cheering on a playoff team this year?