Sports World Reacts To Biden Administration Olympic News

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Beijing, China at the start of February. However, the United States government will not be attending.

According to a Sunday evening report from CNN, the Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

From the report:

The move would allow the US to send a message on the world stage to China without preventing US athletes from competing. The National Security Council, which has been privately discussing the boycott, declined to comment. President Joe Biden told reporters last month that he was weighing a diplomatic boycott as Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, advocated for one in protest of China’s human rights abuses.

This is a significant move, but it’s one that will allow the United States athletes to still compete.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. https://t.co/1nB5PDrd2r — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 6, 2021

Fans across the country have taken to social media to react. Some believe it’s not harsh enough of a move.

A diplomatic boycott is better than nothing. But it could potentially leave athletes vulnerable. https://t.co/aBFN1IBQDs — Duane Bratt (@DuaneBratt) December 6, 2021

A diplomatic boycott of Olympics in Beijing means U.S. government officials won't attend, but U.S. athletes will still compete. So it sends a message, albeit more symbolic than anything else, without impacting the games. Last time U.S. athletes boycotted games was 1980 in Moscow. https://t.co/LR97w5NzYb — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) December 6, 2021

This is a good route. Wouldn’t want to see athletes punished. Also, committee need to stop rewarding certain countries with the Olympics. https://t.co/qGXNZ78Pr4 — 𝘊𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘦 𝘔𝘤𝘓𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘦 𝘊𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘺 (@christieTOA) December 6, 2021

Tomorrow's @TheAthletic media column leads with a conversation between me, @AustinKarp & @GlobeChadFinn re: our viewership expectations of the Beijing Olympics (very low) + what we expect from NBC Sports regarding discussion of China, human rights and Peng Shuai (very little). https://t.co/Iv2yh1PfRu — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 6, 2021

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Beijing from February 4 until February 20.