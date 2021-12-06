The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Biden Administration Olympic News

President Biden and First Lady Jill.WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 5: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House on December 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Beijing, China at the start of February. However, the United States government will not be attending.

According to a Sunday evening report from CNN, the Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

From the report:

The move would allow the US to send a message on the world stage to China without preventing US athletes from competing. The National Security Council, which has been privately discussing the boycott, declined to comment.

President Joe Biden told reporters last month that he was weighing a diplomatic boycott as Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, advocated for one in protest of China’s human rights abuses.

This is a significant move, but it’s one that will allow the United States athletes to still compete.

Fans across the country have taken to social media to react. Some believe it’s not harsh enough of a move.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Beijing from February 4 until February 20.

