Sports World Reacts To Biden's Brittney Griner Admission

On Wednesday, Brittney Griner began her transfer from a Moscow jail to a Russian penal colony with far harsher conditions.

This news sparked concern and outrage from Americans hoping to see the WNBA star return home.

President Joe Biden has addressed these concerns. He said he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate Griner's release now that mid-term elections have come to a close.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden said, per AP News.

Biden said he's "determined to get her home.”

The sports world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Literally can anyone explain how the midterm elections and Griner’s freedom are related????? Besides Biden clearly prioritizing one over the other," one wrote.

"So... he has more flexibility after the election?" another asked.

"Her imprisonment being political is insane," another said.

Griner has been held in Russia since February after she was stopped in a Moscow airport with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. The Biden Administration has long asserted that the American basketball star was "wrongfully detained."

Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. Her legal team appealed the decision, but the appeal was denied.

The Biden Administration has engaged in possible prisoner swap negotiations with the Russian government, but nothing has materialized.