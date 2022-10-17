Sports World Reacts To Big 'Inside The NBA' News

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: NBA on TNT analysts, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr.,Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley talk with CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Austin Janning/NBAE via Getty Images) Austin Janning/Getty Images

The "Inside the NBA" crew is here to stay!

On Monday, TNT announced that Shaq, Kenny, Chuck and Ernie will all be staying together for many years to come after coming to terms on long-term contract extensions with the network.

Fans reacted to the NBA on TNT team's big news on social media.

"The absolute best part of basketball for me," tweeted Simoni Lawrence.

"God is good," another user replied.

"This is awesome," another said. "I thought Barkley was gonna retire but money is a crazy thing."

"Today is a great day."

"Best news of the month," another replied.

"Me right now:"

"The best sports show! Especially in basketball."

"I jus shed a tear omg Chuck ain't leaving," another viewer commented.

"Best group in the business," tweeted Marcus Phelps.

Ernie and the guys will be back in-studio for TNT's 2022 Kia NBA Tip-Off coverage on Tuesday night as the Celtics host the 76ers and the Warriors take on the Lakers.