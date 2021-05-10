Sports World Reacts To Bob Baffert’s Monday Comments

Bob Baffert is making the media rounds on Monday morning following Sunday’s news.

Sunday morning, news broke that Baffert’s horse, Medina Spirit, had tested positive for a banned substance. Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, though that win is now up in the air due to the positive test.

Baffert, the most notable trainer in horse racing, has since been suspended indefinitely from Churchill Downs.

“It is our understanding that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample indicated a violation of the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s equine medication protocols,” Churchill Downs said in a news release. “The connections of Medina Spirit have the right to request a test of a split sample, and we understand they intend to do so.

“To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”

Baffert chalked up Churchill Downs’ decision to “cancel culture” on Monday morning.

Baffert: My horse is a victim of cancel culture pic.twitter.com/PgWWtiidAI — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 10, 2021

In a separate interview, Baffert described how his horse could have tested positive for the banned substance.

Baffert says one test issue was created by a groom urinating in the stall after the groom had been taking cough medicine. Horse ate some of the hay. — rickbozich (@rickbozich) May 10, 2021

Baffert then made it clear he would never risk his reputation with a banned substance.

“I would never risk my reputation. I train great horses, and I train for great clients. This just doesn’t make sense… People in the horse industry, they understand it’s BS,” he told Dan Patrick.

"I would never risk my reputation. I train great horses, and I train for great clients. This just doesn't make sense… People in the horse industry, they understand it's BS." –@BobBaffert pic.twitter.com/FtFe9CHzdX — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 10, 2021

This is not the first time Baffert has been wrapped up in a positive test scandal, though.

Medina Spirit, meanwhile, is reportedly on its way to Baltimore to run in The Preakness. However, it’s possible the horse will be forced to pull out of the race pending the status of the positive test.