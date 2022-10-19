Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas, TBS News

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: Sunday Night Football commentator Bob Costas sits on set before the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. New England won 23-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

When the American League Championship Series kick off between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, a familiar voice won't be on the broadcast.

After receiving mixed reviews for his performance during the ALDS, TBS has reportedly decided that Bob Costas won't call the ALCS. Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber.

Most Yankees fans were glad to hear that Costas wouldn't be on the call for the team's series against the Astros.

"God is good," said one fan.

Not everyone hated the Bob Costas experience, though.

"I'm sure everybody will be happy about this. I personally enjoyed Bob Costas, but I will also thoroughly enjoy Brian Anderson. I like Jeff Francoeur as well," one fan said.

Other fans are just looking forward to the new pairing.

"Anderson is electric love that, actually puts some emotion to it and has some great commentary. Darling is a Mets guy but even so wasn’t really biased this series at all and was really knowledgeable," a fan said.

What do you think of the news?