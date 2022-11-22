Sports World Reacts To Bombshell Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

In the biggest news of the day, Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club "effective immediately."

Man-U and the Portuguese-born footballer reportedly decided to mutually part ways following Ronaldo's explosive Piers Morgan interview, in which the 37-year-old superstar very publicly criticized the team and its manager, Erik ten Hag.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge," Ronaldo said in a statement. "I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

The sports world reacted to the huge news out of the Premier League on Tuesday.

"BREAKING," ESPN tweeted. "Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect, the club ... confirmed."

"346 appearances, 145 goals, 64 assists, 3 Premier Leagues, 1 Champions League ... It's the end of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United..." tweeted Sky Sports.

"The Newcastle game, Villareal last minute winner, Atalanta winner, Spurs Hatrick, Brilliant Strike vs Brighton, Arsenal brace. Was it worth it seeing him back in red? Yes for me," a fan said. "Thank you Cristiano."

"No pay off for Cristiano Ronaldo as both sides only wanted to have clean resolution to respect the history of Ronaldo at Man Utd. No ongoing strings on either side," reported Fabrizio Romano. "Erik ten Hag [immediately] approved the decision together with the board."

Not the ending many imagined upon his return, but an ending nonetheless.