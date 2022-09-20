Sports World Reacts To Boxer's Tragic Death Monday

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A view of the boxing gloves in the Reebok lounge - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows - Day 5 on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tragic news was announced this Tuesday morning regarding boxer Isiah Jones. He was shot and killed on Monday following a dispute with a family member.

Jones was just 28 years old. No arrests have been made at this time, per the Detroit Police Department.

As you'd expect, the boxing community is sick to its stomach about this news.

"Received the horrible news that middleweight Isiah Jones was killed last night," boxing analyst Corey Erdman tweeted. "Homicide investigations are reportedly ongoing. Jones was one of the stars of the Top Rank bubble era on ESPN and fought on DAZN as well. R.I.P. Isiah."

"Rest well champ," Roshawn Jones said.

"Wow that's sad," one person wrote.

Jones turned pro in 2016. During that time, he owned a record of 9-7.

One of the best moments from Jones' career came in 2016. He won the National Golden Gloves that year.

Our thoughts are with Jones' loved ones at this time.