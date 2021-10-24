Sports World Reacts To Braves’ National Anthem Controversy

The Atlanta Braves are World Series-bound for the first time in more than 20 years, as the NL East champions defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Saturday night.

Atlanta bested Los Angeles in six games in the National League Championship Series. The Braves were the superior team for the vast majority of the series, getting timely hit after timely hit, while the Dodgers consistently struggled in big moments.

While the MLB world is happy to see the Braves back in the World Series, there was somewhat of a controversy with the pregame national anthem.

Travis Tritt sung the national anthem before Game 6 on Saturday night. Many in the sports world believe it was a politics-fueled move.

FYI – I will be singing our National Anthem for Game 6 of the NLCS in Atlanta tonight between the @Braves and the @Dodgers. 🇺🇸 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 23, 2021

Tritt, who reportedly opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has been very outspoken on the matter. He recently announced he’s canceling some concerts due to state mandates.

The decision to let Tritt sing the national anthem was quickly trending on social media.

Travis Tritt had a lot of hits in his day, but his last Top 10 single was almost 20 years ago. His politics are the only reason the Braves booked him. He’s the closest they can come to a tomahawk chop in human form. — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) October 23, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Tritt took to social media following the game to react to the backlash.

“So the wing nut cancel culture tried to pressure the Atlanta Braves into forcing me not to sing the National Anthem at Game 6 of the NLCS. I’m so thankful that the Braves did not cave to this pressure and refused to be bullied. Thanks for allowing me to pay tribute to America,” he tweeted.

Perhaps he’ll be welcomed back for a World Series game…

Game 1 of the World Series is set for Tuesday night. The Braves will be taking on the Houston Astros.