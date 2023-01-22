Sports World Reacts To Breanna Stewart's Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 04: Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm tries to get around Bria Holmes #32 of the Los Angeles Sparks at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart wants to take the WNBA's travel issues into her own hands.

The league's collective bargaining agreement currently prohibits teams from using charter flights. While the WNBA provided them for last year's Finals, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league doesn't have the money to fund charter flights year-round.

On Sunday, Stewart offered to help finance charter travel.

"I would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA," Stewart wrote on Twitter. "I would contribute my NIL, posts + production hrs to ensure we all travel in a way that prioritizes player health + safety, which ultimately results in a better product. Who’s with me?"

Sue Bird, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Natalie Achonwa, and Erica Wheeler all volunteered to join Stewart's initiative.

Onlookers responded to Stewart's proposal and the rapid backing among other premier WNBA players.

"This is incredible and so are the replies from other players!" a fan replied.



"One thing about Stewie..she is going to put the whole team on her back," ESPN's LaChina Robinson said.

"If you’re ever wondering what makes women’s sports so special, here’s yet another reason," Laura Andriani of Two Circles wrote.

Stewart is a free agent after six seasons with the Seattle Storm. The four-time All-Star averaged 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Long outspoken about issues within the WNBA, the former UConn legend is willing to take money out of her own account to improve the game.

Ogwumike, the WNBA Players Association president, released a statement in August calling commercial travel "a significant burden on our players and their bodies." She called for the league to permit charter flights next season