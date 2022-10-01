Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre, Abby Wambach News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 16: Abby Wambach #20 of the United States stands during player introductions prior to the women's soccer match against China at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. China defeated the United States 1-0. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach is distancing herself from former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Wambach has informed multiple media outlets that she is severing ties with Favre's venture that received millions of dollars in welfare funds in the state of Mississippi.

A significant decision by Wambach and one that others will likely follow.

"Abby Wambach is parting ways with a Brett Favre-backed drug company over its alleged involvement in a welfare funds scandal," said TMZ.

Here is what the sports world is saying about Abby Wambach's big decision:

"Prevacus/Odyssey Health Inc.,Brett Farve's company that stole $2.1 million from welfare recipients lost another strong supporter in Abby Wambach who, after learning the truth, severed all connections to the company and all was scrubbed from its website," a sports fan said on Twitter.

"We can agree, yes, that @AbbyWambach is a national treasure and champion for justice?" Tom Perriello said on Twitter.

"Former NFL quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, and former NFL coach Steve Mariucci need to follow Abby Wambach's example and divest from Brett Favre's drug company," a fan wrote on social media.

It's now a waiting game until others follow Wambach's example and get out of this mess.