Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC.

Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers.

“We are excited to add Breleigh to our roster,” says head coach Russell Brock. “We’ve always respected her ability and her energy when we’ve played against her for the last four years. We are looking forward to working with her to continue her growth as a player and we’re anticipating that she will really positively impact our beach family with her work ethic and personality.”

A big decision in the Favre family. Breleigh will get great exposure playing SEC volleyball for LSU.

It looks like Brett Favre is going to be heading to Baton Rouge during volleyball season.