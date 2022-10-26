Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Endorsement News

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre walks off the 10th tee box during the Celebrity Foursome at the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Just over a month ago, text messages sent to and from Brett Favre allege that he helped funnel welfare money in Mississippi to the construction of a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Not long after the news broke, Favre started losing a few of his sponsors. Hallow and Odyssey Health started scrubbing mentions of Favre on their websites.

Eventually, an ESPN radio show started pausing his appearances. There was one major domino left to drop, though. Almost every sports fan has seen Favre's "Copper Fit" commercials in recent years.

They cycle on TV hundreds of times per day (yes, that's satirical). However that seems to be changing as well.

According to a report from AJ Perez of Front Office Sports, Copper Fit scrubbed Favre from its website.

Fans took to social media to comment on the news. At least one person didn't even have words to describe the latest news, using only eye emojis.

"what about that nose hair trimmer he was hocking?" another fan joked about his commercials.

"need more of this energy," said another.

Favre's endorsements all seem to be leaving him.