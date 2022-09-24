Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre, ESPN News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Just over a week ago, text messages sent to and from Brett Favre allege that he helped funnel welfare money in Mississippi to the construction of a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

In the immediate aftermath of the news, several of his sponsors distanced themselves from him. According to a new report from Front Office Sports, an ESPN radio show is pausing his appearances.

From Front Office Sports:

ESPN Milwaukee has “paused” Brett Favre’s weekly radio appearances amid the swirling Mississippi welfare funds scandal, a spokesperson for the station’s ownership group told Front Office Sports on Friday. Good Karma Brands — which owns ESPN Milwaukee’s WKTI-FM and ESPN Radio stations in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other markets — becomes the first media outlet to sideline the former Green Bay Packers great since scrutiny intensified in recent weeks over Favre‘s ties to receiving funds earmarked for needy families in Mississippi.

It didn't take long for fans to weigh in.

"This guy, assuming what appears to have occurred did occur, needs canceled. Some such cases are warranted. Some are not. There’s no question here," one fan said.

"Good," another fan said.

