Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre, FBI News

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Two years ago, reports emerged that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre reportedly received $1.1 million in funds to give motivational speeches.

An auditor determined that the longtime NFL quarterback never gave those speeches, which Favre denied a series of tweets. He eventually paid back the money, but not the interest, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the FBI questioned Favre over him receiving the funds.

"His lawyer, Bud Holmes, said he did nothing wrong and never understood he was paid with money intended to help poor children," a report from NBC's Ken Dilanian said. "Holmes acknowledged that Favre had been questioned by the FBI in the case, a fact that hasn’t previously been reported.

"While we were in Jackson reporting this story we had to brush our teeth with bottled water because the water system there has been so neglected," Dilanian added.

Fans weren't thrilled with Favre.

"Good thing there’s nothing else they might need money for, perhaps this very week, even, just to do a little world-building," another person said.

"Did he not have enough money?" another fan asked.

While the FBI questioned Favre, it's unclear if he's actually in any trouble.