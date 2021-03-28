Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre’s Heartfelt Admission

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre opened up about his struggles off of the field during his latest episode of “Bolling with Favre.”

Favre, a Hall of Fame quarterback, is known for being one of the toughest players in league history. He’s known as the league’s Iron Man and made a record 297 consecutive starts, pushing through several painful injuries.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback recently revealed that he had a scary battle with painkillers addiction and almost wanted to take his own life.

Favre said he hit “rock bottom” after winning the Super Bowl in 1997.

“At the end of the season, I had eight pills in my possession. Eight pills would not do what I needed it to do. I would get zero buzz,” Brett Favre said. “I was home in Mississippi, I was as low as I could possibly be, even though I won the Super Bowl, won three MVPs in a row. This whole time, I hadn’t slept a bit, maybe one hour a night. I was low, and I said ‘It’s one of two things. Either I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet.’ I sat by the toilet for two hours, and eventually I dumped the pills in the toilet, flushed them, and I almost wanted to kill myself because of doing that.”

Favre said he had withdrawal symptoms for two weeks, but was able to push through. Favre later admitted that he went to rehab for alcoholism, which he was in denial about for years, as well.

It’s pretty cool to see an athlete make himself as vulnerable as Favre made himself during that interview. Even superstar athletes can go through serious physical and emotional struggles. Hopefully Favre’s admissions in this interview can lead to others seeking out the help they need.

Favre played in the NFL from 1991 until 2010. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.