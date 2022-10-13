Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner 'Afraid' News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner isn't feeling optimistic about her chances of coming back to the United States any time soon.

According to a statement from her lawyer, Griner is "afraid" she'll be forced to serve her entire nine-year sentence in a Russian prison after she was found with cannabis oil at an airport.

“She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” he told the Times. “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”

Fans are feeling for Griner and hope she's able to return soon.

"so heartbreaking! we need to bring her home!!" one person said.

"I pray that those intervening on her behalf are successful and that her wife has loved ones supporting her through this very difficult time," another person said.

Hopefully the United States finds a way to bring her home soon.