Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Book Announcement

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022.

WNBA star Brittney Griner's story is going to be told in comic book form. It's going to be called "Female Force: Brittney Griner."

This comic book will detail Griner's rise to stardom at Baylor, her career in the WNBA, and her legal situation from 2022.

Griner was arrested last February for having vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. She was eventually sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison.

The United States secured Griner's release in December by negotiating a one-for-one prisoner swap with Russia.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, plans on returning to the hardwood this year. It'll be a new chapter to her story.

Here's a look at Griner's comic book:

This announcement from TidalWave Comics has received a plethora of reactions on social media.

"There are better stories," one person said.

Another person asked, "Will the proceeds be used to help release other prisoners?"

"When did they start writing this story?" a third person tweeted.

This comic book detailing Griner's story will be released Jan. 18 in print and digital form.