Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Character Witness News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

One week ago to the day, it was announced that Brittney Griner plead guilty in regards to drug charges. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor," Griner said in court. "But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law."

Griner was back in court a week later, according to a report from ESPN's T.J. Quinn. While there wasn't much expected from the trial today, there was one important aspect.

Two members of Brittney Griner's Russian club team appeared as character witnesses in her trial.

Fans are glad to see Griner got to see some familiar faces today.

"I am happy that BG was able to see some familiar faces in person, and hear words of affirmation from people who love her amidst this horror. BG is so loved!" one fan said.

"Shout out to WNBA champ Evgeniya Belyakova for testifying in BG’s honor. Continuing sending positive energy to BG as she continues to go through this. Bring BG home, She doesn’t deserve this," another fan said.

A potential decision in Griner's trial could be made in August, according to several reports.