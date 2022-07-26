Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Defense News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Brittney Griner's court case in Russia resumed. Her defense team tried to argue that the cannabis oil she used in February was prescribed by a doctor to treat pain.

However, Griner's defense lawyer isn't arguing that she took her cannabis oil to Russia as a medicine.

"We are not arguing that Brittney took it here as a medicine. We are still saying that she involuntarily brought it here because she was in a rush," defense attorney Alexander Boykov said. "The Russian public has to know, and the Russian court in the first place has to know, that it was not used for recreational purposes in the United States. It was prescribed by a doctor."

For the most part, fans believe this is a bad argument from Griner's camp.

Griner has already acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February. That being said, she stated that she had no criminal intent.

As for Griner's case, it was adjourned until Wednesday afternoon.

We'll continue to provide updates on Griner's situation when they're available.