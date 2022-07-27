Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Exchange Offer News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the sports world learned that the Biden administration reportedly offered a prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner.

"After months of internal debate, the Biden administration has offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence, as part of a potential deal to secure the release of two Americans held by Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan," a report from CNN read.

The sports world was somewhat surprised by the news this afternoon.

"Woah. Wasn’t expecting that," one person said.

"Bring them home," another person said.

The offer was reportedly made last month, according to a White House official.

"We communicated a substantial offer that we believe could be successful based on a history of conversations with the Russians," a senior administration official told CNN Wednesday. "We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June."

Earlier in her trial, Griner acknowledged that she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. It was reportedly prescribed by a doctor to treat pain stemming from her basketball career.

If convicted, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.

Will Griner be freed in the near future?