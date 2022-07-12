Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Former Governor News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

For the first time in a long time, the basketball world received a somewhat encouraging update on Brittney Griner's situation.

ABC News announced over the weekend that former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson plans on traveling to Russia to negotiate a deal that would release Griner from Russian detention.

Richardson has experience when it comes to freeing American prisoners who are "wrongfully" detained overseas.

Not only does Richardson plan on finding a deal that works best for Griner, he's also going to try to free former Marine Paul Whelan.

The hope is that Richardson can facilitate a prisoner swap with Russia.

"A name I haven't heard of in years," one person tweeted. "Ultimate statesman. Hope he's successful."

"He's the man to do it," another person wrote. "Good guy."

Russian authorities claim Griner had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. They also accused her of smuggling a narcotic substance.

Griner recently pleaded guilty to her drug charges. That was considered a tactical move, according to ESPN.

If convicted, Griner faces up to 10 years in prison. There is currently to timetable for her potential return to the United States.