Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now.

According to Cherelle, Brittney's letters to her have taken an increasingly dark tone. "She's not well," Cherelle said via reporter Abby Phillip. "She's losing it."

Fans are praying for Griner.

"This is so heartbreaking, Biden needs to figure out who they want and get her home now," another fan said.

Cherelle offered a larger statement following her meeting with Biden.

"I've felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her," she said. "I look forward to the day my wife is back home. As my family and I continue on this journey, I'd like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney's swift and safe return. Let's share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones. Together We Are BG."

Hopefully the United States and Russian can work together to bring Griner home in the near future.