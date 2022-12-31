Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Marriage Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is back on American soil, having returned to the United States ahead of the holidays. The WNBA star was imprisoned in Russia for nearly a year, before Joe Biden and the U.S. government was able to work out a trade with Russia.

But while Griner is thankfully back home, there is still work to do to make everything get back to normal.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, said that they are taking things slowly with their marriage right now.

"The first night, we didn't sleep at all."

"We just talked all night long and all morning."

"And it was so good to be able to do it without three weeks in between the conversation, because for 10 months we were just passing letters."

"It was great to have that dialogue back and forth."

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Cherelle admitted that she was quite "hopeless" during most of Brittney's time in Russia. Now that they are back together, they are obviously overjoyed, but it's something they have to work through, as well.

"Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul and understanding each other's journey so we can actually start walking together," Cherelle admitted.

The sports world continues to pray for Brittney and Cherelle as they work through everything.

"It's great to see them smiling," one fan wrote.

"What a wonderful photo. Lives restored," one fan added on social media.

"Thank you Mr. President! She deserves to be home," another fan wrote.

Welcome home, Brittney.