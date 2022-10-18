Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Message News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner turns 32 today, and the American basketball star is spending her birthday in a Russian prison.

Griner was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in jail during the summer after pleading guilty to illegal possession of cannabis. She was arrested back in February at a Moscow airport.

On Tuesday, Griner released a statement through her lawyer thanking those who have backed her.

“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me," it read.

Griner's supporters have responded to her message on Twitter with calls to #FreeBrittneyGriner and #BringBrittneyHome, with others offering their support and prayers.

Griner was arrested eight months ago yesterday. Since then, her case has gotten international attention.

The Biden Administration has been working with Russia on a possible prisoner exchange involving Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, but there has been "no significant progress" as of now, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn.