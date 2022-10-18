Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Message News
Brittney Griner turns 32 today, and the American basketball star is spending her birthday in a Russian prison.
Griner was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in jail during the summer after pleading guilty to illegal possession of cannabis. She was arrested back in February at a Moscow airport.
On Tuesday, Griner released a statement through her lawyer thanking those who have backed her.
“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me," it read.
Griner's supporters have responded to her message on Twitter with calls to #FreeBrittneyGriner and #BringBrittneyHome, with others offering their support and prayers.
Griner was arrested eight months ago yesterday. Since then, her case has gotten international attention.
The Biden Administration has been working with Russia on a possible prisoner exchange involving Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, but there has been "no significant progress" as of now, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn.