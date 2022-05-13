Brittney Griner's Detention Extended: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Friday, it was announced that Brittney Griner's pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner, who was arrested in February for reportedly carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in a Moscow-area airport, was scheduled to have a hearing on May 19.

Dani Gilbert, an assistant professor of military and strategic studies at the U.S. Air Force Academy and an expert in state-sponsored hostage taking, spoke to ESPN about the latest Griner news.

"Today's news is a sobering reminder that international detention cases are long, winding, frustrating ordeals - rarely straightforward," Gilbert told ESPN. "We honestly don't know if this is good or bad news. It could mean buying time to work out a swift deal for her release, or it could mean more complications put on the table."

At this point, Griner has already been in detention for roughly three months. Once the news of this extension went public, the basketball world went on social media to show their support for the WNBA star.

"We won’t stop saying her name," ESPN reporter Ros Gold-Onwude tweeted. "We won’t stop advocating, agitating & working to bring Brittney home

"Keep lifting BG up," Cindy Brunson of Athletes Unlimited said.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley also shared her thoughts on this situation.

The Biden administration recently said that Griner is being wrongfully detained. U.S. officials have been working on her release, but significant progress hasn't been made yet.

We'll provide more updates on Griner's situation when they're available.