Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, a newspaper in Arizona named Brittney Griner its statesperson of the year.

Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for most of 2022, received the honor from the Arizona Republic.

"Today we name Brittney Griner “Arizonan of the Year” because no other Arizona newsmaker in 2022 captured the public eye as intensely as she did. Nor has anyone’s story in this state aroused the kind of fear and foreboding that hers had for nearly 300 days," the outlet announced.

Griner is receiving the same honor that former NFL player Pat Tillman did. Tillman, a former Cardinals defensive back, was killed in combat duty.

Unsurprisingly, there are some who disagree with the decision.

"Britney Griner was awarded the same award Pat Tillman was awarded. Does it get more offensive?" one fan wrote.

"Britney Griner is getting the award once given to Pat Tillman..a guy that gave up an NFL career to give his life for his country?? And she kneels for the anthem and brings drugs into a foreign country but is awarded? This is a weird time we live in man," one fan added.

"So ashamed. I grew up in Arizona, phenomenal place. Awhile back they awarded Pat Tillman “Arizonan of the year”. This year? Brittany Griner. Shouldn’t be allowed to say those names in same sentence," Curt Schilling wrote.

Of course, there are plenty who agree with the outlet's decision. Griner's return home is inspiring to many.

Naturally, though, there will be some disagreement here.