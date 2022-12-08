Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Prisoner Trade

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is finally on her way home to the United States after nearly a year spent in Russian jail.

President Joe Biden announced her safe passage home on Thursday morning.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," he wrote on Twitter.

The sports world is thrilled by this long-awaited news.

"OMG this is so outstanding. So happy for Brittney Griner, which is by far what's most important here," one fan wrote.



"This is joyous news! Thank you @POTUS! What she has endured is as a political pawn has been a tremendous injustice," another added.

"Finally some good news!" another said.

Griner had been held in Russian prison since February after she was stopped with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. She was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison and was later moved to a penal colony with harsh conditions.

Griner was reportedly sent home as part of a one-for-one trade deal for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.