Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Shoe Drive News

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Even though she remains locked up in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has been able to have an impact back home through her charity endeavors.

Ever year, Griner has run her BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive to collect shoes for those in need. The 2022 version of the event was its most successful yet, Griner's team the Phoenix Mercury announced Wednesday.

"Over 3,000 people will now have a pair of shoes they didn’t have before," the Mercury wrote. "BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive set a new record this season collecting more than the first four years combined. Thank you to our players, fans, and @efirstbank."

News of the success of this year's shoe drive was met with plenty of fanfare on social media.

In addition to collecting over 3,000 pairs of shoes, the Mercury also raised "more than $27,000 to benefit Phoenix Rescue Mission."

Griner, 32, founded her BG's Heart and Sole Shoe Drive in 2016. Over her nine years in Phoenix, she has been active in the community and has won the WNBA Community Assist Award on multiple occasions.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia in July and was sentenced to nine years in prison in August. The United States has been negotiating for her release in a potential prisoner swap.