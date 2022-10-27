Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Supporters News

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Brittney Griner lost an appeal regarding her nine-year prison sentence.

While that was expected, it signifies Griner's fight to make it back to the United States isn't an easy one. The WNBA star has been in a Russian prison since February after being arrested at an airport for cannabis oil.

According to a new report from the Washington Post, some of her supporters are smoking marijuana outside the Russian embassy in Washington in an effort to bring awareness to her cause.

From the Washington Post:

Cannabis advocates are calling for a “smoke out” Thursday outside the Russian embassy in Northwest Washington, where protesters plan to smoke marijuana and demand the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia since February.

Some fans aren't exactly sure how this current form of protest is helping the WNBA star.

"I’m sorry but how is that doing anything to free her," a fan said.

"Lol that will show them," said another.

