Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Tom Brady Comparison

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Brittney Griner was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence after being found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport earlier this year.

Over the past few months, social media has debated whether or not other high profile athletes would be stuck in Russia, if placed into the same situation. That question came up once again this week when someone suggested Tom Brady wouldn't be suffering the same outcome as Griner.

"If Tom Brady were arrested under the same circumstances [as Brittney Griner] these same people would be calling for the Navy Seals to secure his release," Dave Zirin of The Nation wrote.

That raised quite a few eyebrows on social media. Some believe Zirin's opinion is true and that Brady might already be home by now.

"This is true unfortunately.

Others think he'd be a bigger bargaining chip for Russia.

"You aren't wrong that the public outcry would be significantly larger. I don't know that it would change the result though. Russia gonna Russia," one fan said.

"Maybe…but it’s more likely that they’d just add another 10 prisoners to a swap! said another.

Would the U.S. make a greater effort to bring Brady back home than it's doing with Griner?