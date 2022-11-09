Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Transfer News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner began her move to a Russian penal colony on Friday, it was reported today.

It is a transition that the imprisoned American's family and legal counsel have feared and dreaded since she pled guilty to drug charges back in the summer. Griner is currently serving a 9 1/2-year prison sentence.

According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, her lawyers currently don’t know "where she is or where she’s headed."

Griner has received support from the sports world and beyond throughout her ordeal, and it's no surprise there has been an outpouring of it after today's gut-wrenching news.

"Brittney Griner is a political prisoner of Vladimir Putin," said author and journalist Benjamin P. Dixon.

"Horrific. What is @POTUS doing about it?" asked director Peter Ramsey.

"Terrifying!!!" added former WNBA star and current sports agent Ticha Penecheiro.

"Praying for a miracle. This is so hard to read. Unfathomable. Please keep BG and her family in your thoughts," wrote Just Women's Sports' Rachel Galligan.

"This is vile. I hope BG's family has the support it needs right now (even then it still doesn't feel like enough)," stated freelance journalist James Kay.

"My stomach sank as I read this. Of course she’s being moved more quickly because she’s not being treated like a normal person who broke a minor law," said Bally Sports' Maggie Hendricks. "If she was, she’d be home. #freeBG."

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement today he remains committed to bringing Griner and fellow American prisoner Paul Whelan home.

The US and Russia have been in negotiations for some time about a potential prisoner swap involving Griner and Whelan, but talks have gone nowhere thus far.