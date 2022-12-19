Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, UFC Legend Controversy
A legendary UFC star is among those who are not happy with the United States' decision to trade Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner earlier this month.
UFC legend BJ Penn took to his Instagram account to float a wild conspiracy theory about Griner and the trade.
“How much money did Russia pay Brittney Griner to bring a weed pen to Russia and wait to get traded so they could get the ‘Lord of War’ back in Russia to arm militants to fight Ukraine?” Penn wrote.
Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the wild claim the UFC legend made.
"How good is the erb in Hawaii????" one fan wrote.
"How exactly would Viktor Bout be able to supply arms to Russia? When he was an active arms dealer, he was taking advantage of the collapse of the USSR and the surplus of weaponry left behind. He can’t just make arms appear out of thin air. Can’t rob a bank with an empty vault," one fan added.
"Low IQ post," another fan wrote.
"Wait, what? Where did this one come from? Are we just publicizing any crazy random theories that cross our minds now, as if they're trustworthy?" one fan added.
Griner returned to the United States after nearly a year in Russian custody earlier this month.