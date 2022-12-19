Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, UFC Legend Controversy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

A legendary UFC star is among those who are not happy with the United States' decision to trade Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner earlier this month.

UFC legend BJ Penn took to his Instagram account to float a wild conspiracy theory about Griner and the trade.

“How much money did Russia pay Brittney Griner to bring a weed pen to Russia and wait to get traded so they could get the ‘Lord of War’ back in Russia to arm militants to fight Ukraine?” Penn wrote.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the wild claim the UFC legend made.

"How good is the erb in Hawaii????" one fan wrote.

"How exactly would Viktor Bout be able to supply arms to Russia? When he was an active arms dealer, he was taking advantage of the collapse of the USSR and the surplus of weaponry left behind. He can’t just make arms appear out of thin air. Can’t rob a bank with an empty vault," one fan added.

"Low IQ post," another fan wrote.

"Wait, what? Where did this one come from? Are we just publicizing any crazy random theories that cross our minds now, as if they're trustworthy?" one fan added.

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Griner returned to the United States after nearly a year in Russian custody earlier this month.