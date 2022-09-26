Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Former Coach News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

As WNBA star Brittney Griner remains imprisoned in Russia despite diplomatic efforts to have her returned to the United States, many of the people close to her have been asked to comment on her imprisonment.

One of those people refusing to comment is LSU head women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor. In fact, Mulkey has not commented once on Griner's situation since she was arrested in Russia back in February.

Griner was a star for Baylor from 2009 to 2013, during which she helped Mulkey's Bears win a national title in 2012 while setting numerous records.

Sports fans are fuming at seeing Mulkey decline to say anything at all about the imprisonment of someone she was presumably close to at one point:

As you can see in the responses, fans aren't surprised at all to see Kim Mulkey saying nothing about Griner's imprisonment. Given some of the things Mulkey has said in the past about hot button issues, that's probably for the best anyway.

Through the years, Mulkey has made unsavory comments about the the Baylor assault controversy, the issue of women in coaching, COVID-19 and controversially accepting a White House invitation from President Donald Trump after winning the 2019 national championship.

There's a strong chance that anything Mulkey has to say about Griner would only make people angrier with her.

Perhaps it's better to let her stay silent than say something she'd regret.