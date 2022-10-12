Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Lawyer News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The basketball world has been anxiously waiting for WNBA star Brittney Griner to return home. It doesn't sound like that'll happen anytime soon though.

Alexandr Boykov, a lawyer for Griner, had an unfortunate update on the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

It seems like Griner's confidence in a return to the United States is waning by the day.

"She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home," Boykov said.

Of course, this is really upsetting to hear. A prisoner swap involving Griner has been talked about for months, but there is no timetable for a potential deal.

"This is depressing," one fan said.

"That's tough," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "This is too long, bring BG home!"

Cherelle Griner recently provided an update on her wife's situation.

"You could hear that she was not okay. If you think about just a person's suffering and when they have suffered to a max…she was at the max that day," Cherelle said during an interview with CBS Mornings.

Griner has been in Russia since February. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in prison.