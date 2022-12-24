Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Message For Supporters

Earlier this week, WNBA star Brittney Griner posted a handwritten note on Instagram. In the note, she thanked those who supporter her during her time in Russia.

"Your letters were also bigger than uplifting me. They showed me the power of collective hands. Together, we can do hard things. I’m proof of that. My family is whole and now, thanks to you, we are fortunate to get to spend the holidays together,” Griner wrote. “However, there remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained."



Griner was detained in Russia for 10 months. She was finally released in a one-for-one prisoner swap involving Viktor Bout.

Unsurprisingly, Griner's supporters found her letter to be heartwarming.

"So so glad she’s back home," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "I can’t wait to see her playing again."

Griner is encouraging those who supported her family to write letters to former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

“Those families stood alongside you and all who supported the WeAreBG campaign to bring me home and it’s our turn to support them. I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families.”

Hopefully, the United States can secure Whelan's release at some point in the future.

Griner, meanwhile, will get herself ready for the 2023 WNBA season. She already announced that she plans on returning to the hardwood.