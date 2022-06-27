Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Potential Prison Time

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The date for Brittney Griner's trial has finally been revealed.

Griner's trial is set to start on Jul. 1 in Russia as she's been charged of large-scale transportation of drugs. If she's convicted, she will face up to 10 years in a russian prison

She's been in custody for over 100 days after there was an incident at the Moscow airport. She was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

Griner is also set to appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

The sports world is hoping that Griner will be able to come home when this trial is over.

"Brittney Griner faces 10 years in jail if convicted. We can’t let that happen. Wow," one fan tweeted.

"Brittney Griner facing 10 years in prison if convicted. WTF is going on!" another fan tweeted.

The U.S. State Department has been trying to get Griner home for a while now and still sees this case as a "top priority."

Stay tuned for more updates on this situation.