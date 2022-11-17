Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Prison Move

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

On Thursday, reports revealed Brittney Griner's general location following her recent prison transfer.

The WNBA star is now being held at a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia.

Russian authorities have given no information on her whereabouts for nearly two weeks, but a source told Rueters she's been transferred to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, about 300 miles southeast of Moscow.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"What is being done to get her and the rest out? My heart breaks for her family!" one fan wrote.

"Bring. her. home," another said.

"This whole situation is still crazy to me," another added.

Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February when she was stopped with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

The penal colony where Griner is being held is located in Mordovia, the same location where fellow American prisoner Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.

"We are aware of reports of her location, and in frequent contact with Ms. Griner's legal team," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "However, the Russian Federation has still failed to provide any official notification for such a move of a U.S. citizen, which we strongly protest. The Embassy has continued to press for more information about her transfer and current location."