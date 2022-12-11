Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas.
Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home.
Following Griner's arrival in the United States, her wife, Cherelle Griner, had a telling admission.
"Today my family is whole — but as you all are aware, there's so many families who are not whole," Cherelle said. "... BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul [Whelan], who's family is in our hearts today."
That's a pretty strong admission.
"This is so beautiful. With all of the negativity I’ve seen on my feed, this is the true beauty of people. And the commitment that once you have your loved one home, battle has not stopped. So gracious," one fan wrote.
"While everyone talking whataboutism she say wants to use her platform to get others home. Most of y’all would’ve been like I’m home I’m good. Hope she puts that work in to help others," one fan added.
"Great speech," one fan added.
"This, however, is an awesome sentiment. Turning an awful situation in to advocacy is pure class," another fan wrote on social media.
Hopefully, we'll see Paul Whelan home soon, too.