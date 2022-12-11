Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia. - US basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022 to drug smuggling charges in a Russian court but denied intending to break the law in a case that has further inflamed tensions between Moscow and Washington. (Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas.

Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home.

Following Griner's arrival in the United States, her wife, Cherelle Griner, had a telling admission.

"Today my family is whole — but as you all are aware, there's so many families who are not whole," Cherelle said. "... BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul [Whelan], who's family is in our hearts today."

That's a pretty strong admission.

"This is so beautiful. With all of the negativity I’ve seen on my feed, this is the true beauty of people. And the commitment that once you have your loved one home, battle has not stopped. So gracious," one fan wrote.

"While everyone talking whataboutism she say wants to use her platform to get others home. Most of y’all would’ve been like I’m home I’m good. Hope she puts that work in to help others," one fan added.

"Great speech," one fan added.

"This, however, is an awesome sentiment. Turning an awful situation in to advocacy is pure class," another fan wrote on social media.

Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Hopefully, we'll see Paul Whelan home soon, too.