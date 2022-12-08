Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Promise

Cherelle Griner (C), wife of professional basketball player Brittney Griner, speaks during a press conference on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois in support of Griners release from prison in Russia. (Photo by MAX HERMAN / AFP) (Photo by MAX HERMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MAX HERMAN/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has endured a great deal of pain over the past year — and she wants to make sure no one else feels that same pain.

After the Biden Administration announced the return of Griner on Thursday morning, Cherelle addressed media at the White House.

She made a pledge to continue working to bring home other Americans wrongly convicted of crimes abroad.

"Today my family is whole — but as you all are aware, there's so many families who are not whole," Cherelle said. "... BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul [Whelan], who's family is in our hearts today."

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this pledge.

"Much respect to her for recognizing Paul and others who are still there," one wrote.

"So much good on the internet today if you look and listen," another added.

"Cherelle Griner has a law degree from North Carolina Central, where she graduated with honors. Think her words to help other detainees are an empty promise? Seems pretty unlikely," another said.

Griner is finally on her way home after being held in Russian prison for almost a year.