Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's WNBA Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner broke her silence on Friday morning, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram that detailed the past 10 months of her life.

Griner started off her lengthy message by thanking those who supported her this year. She then revealed her plans for the 2023 WNBA season.

It turns out Griner wants to return to the Phoenix Mercury.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," Griner said.

Basketball fans are happy about Griner returning to the hardwood.

"She's got grit and courage," one fan said. "Let's hope her mental and physical ability stay well."

"Good for her," a second fan tweeted. "SO happy she is home. She gets to do what she loves. It's going to be so emotional. Def would love to see her play in person when she comes out here

"She's scoring 50 a night after what she went through," another fan commented.

Griner last played for the Mercury in 2021. She has averaged 17.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game over the course of her WNBA career.

WNBA fans will be out in full force to support Griner next season.