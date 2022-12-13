Sports World Reacts To Bronny James' Big Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James has officially signed a new NIL deal.

Just one day after his younger brother Bryce signed with Klutch Sports, he decided to join him.

Both are sons of LeBron James and are trying to follow in their father's footsteps of eventually making it to the NBA.

Klutch Sports Group is Lebron's agency so it's no surprise that both of his sons have now signed there.

Fans are pretty excited about this move.

James currently plays at Sierra Canyon and is part of the 2023 recruiting class. He's currently a four-star recruit and the ninth-best player in his home state (California), per 247Sports composite rankings.

He's also the No. 43 overall recruit in his class, regardless of position.

There's no doubt that this deal will play a big role in what he decides to do after high school.