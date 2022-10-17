Sports World Reacts To Bronny James Endorsement News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Not long after inking an NIL deal with Nike, Bronny James reportedly secured another massive endorsement with Beats by Dre.

With LeBron being the first athlete to sign to the Dr. Dre-Jimmy Iovine startup back in 2008, Bronny is now the first high school athlete to partner with the brand.

The father-son duo now both star in Beats' newest ads for the Fit Pro and Studio Buds earphones:

The sports world reacted to Bronny's latest NIL signing news on social media.

"BREAKING," reported Randall Williams. "Bronny James has signed a landmark NIL deal with Beats by Dre, making him the first high school athlete to sign with the company. Full circle moment for the James family, as was Beats first ambassador back in 2008."

As Bronny's NIL value continues to grow, one can only wonder what's next for the Sierra Canyon star.