Sports World Reacts To Bronny James' Wild Projection
Bronny James' celebrity status has reached all-time heights as he gets closer to his college commitment decision.
According to On3 Sports' NIL Valuations, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James has more NIL value than any other athlete in college sports.
Bronny sits atop the top-100 list with a valuation of $7.5 million — more than doubling Texas football commit Arch Manning at No. 2.
The sports world took to Twitter to react to this wild projection.
"Bronny is #1 undeclared and will prolly stay there till he goes to the NBA," one wrote.
"Wild that Arch is more valuable than the Heisman winner and they are half of what Bronny James is valued at," another said.
"Being a millionaire athlete in high school is so fire," another added.
Bronny, a four-star recruit and McDonalds All-American, has nearly seven million followers on Instagram. He's already one of the most well-know amateur athletes in the world, and he hasn't even made his collegiate decision.
Bronny's top-3 college options are reportedly Oregon, Ohio State and USC. Whoever lands the up-and-coming star will no doubt need to shell out a significant chunk of NIL money.