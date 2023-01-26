Sports World Reacts To Bronny James' Wild Projection

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James' celebrity status has reached all-time heights as he gets closer to his college commitment decision.

According to On3 Sports' NIL Valuations, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James has more NIL value than any other athlete in college sports.

Bronny sits atop the top-100 list with a valuation of $7.5 million — more than doubling Texas football commit Arch Manning at No. 2.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this wild projection.

"Bronny is #1 undeclared and will prolly stay there till he goes to the NBA," one wrote.

"Wild that Arch is more valuable than the Heisman winner and they are half of what Bronny James is valued at," another said.

"Being a millionaire athlete in high school is so fire," another added.

Bronny, a four-star recruit and McDonalds All-American, has nearly seven million followers on Instagram. He's already one of the most well-know amateur athletes in the world, and he hasn't even made his collegiate decision.

Bronny's top-3 college options are reportedly Oregon, Ohio State and USC. Whoever lands the up-and-coming star will no doubt need to shell out a significant chunk of NIL money.