Sports World Reacts To Bryce Harper's Performance Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 16: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies smiles after advancing to second base on a ball off the bat of J.T. Realmuto that was misplayed by third baseman J.D. Davis of the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on April 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 14-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the NLCS. And Bryce Harper needs to take a major bow.

The two-time NL MVP made the play of the game, smashing a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Padres were unable to score in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

It was Harper's second hit of the game and couldn't have come in a bigger spot. He finished the game with two hits, two RBIs, one run and one strikeout in four at-bats.

The moment is being celebrated across all of the sports networks. Some are calling it the home run that will cement Harper as a Hall of Fame inductee one day:

In 11 MLB seasons, Bryce Harper has won just about every individual accolade that a player possibly could: Rookie of the Year, seven All-Star appearances, two MVPs, a Home Run Derby title and two Silver Slugger awards.

But postseason success totally eluded him with the Washington Nationals. And ironically, the Nationals won a World Series the year Harper left.

Now Harper is going to get his chance to get a world title as a member of the Phillies.

Standing in their way: The Houston Astros (or the Yankees if they can overcome a 3-0 deficit).