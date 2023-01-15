Sports World Reacts To Cavinder Twins Birthday Photo
Happy birthday, Cavinder twins.
Hanna and Haley Cavinder, who play basketball at Miami, are two of the biggest Name, Image and Likeness stars in college sports.
The women's college basketball players have millions of followers across social media platforms. This weekend, they celebrated their birthday.
"twenty TWO 🥳💞," they wrote.
Their birthday photo has gone viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.
"cutest twins I’ve ever seen!!! sending the best bday vibes 💓 🫶🏼🎈," one fan wrote.
"Feel sorry for ppl who don’t get to share their bday," one fan added.
"happy birthday twinsss😍💘," another fan wrote.
"🔥🔥🙌🙌," one fan added.
The twins are currently playing at Miami, where they transferred to after beginning their career elsewhere.