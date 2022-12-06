Sports World Reacts To Celebrity's Herschel Walker Promise

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in today’s general election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

After their election was too close to call, senatorial candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock entered a runoff.

The Georgia runoff election takes place today, which means the state will learn the victor in the near future. One celebrity is already planning to leave the state - and potentially the country - if Walker wins.

Comedian George Wallace told TMZ that he's ready to leave the country if Walker gets elected.

Most people called his bluff.

"He ain’t going nowhere, he’s a liar too," one fan said.

"I'm not for Warnock, but Walker was a terrible decision from the beginning. I don't think he'll win," another fan said.

"LOL, someone is always leaving.... If I can't win or be on the winning side all the time, I don't want to play the game anymore.. Give me my participation trophy so I can move... Bye !" a third fan said.

What do you think of the threat?