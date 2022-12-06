Sports World Reacts To Celebrity's Herschel Walker Promise
After their election was too close to call, senatorial candidates Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock entered a runoff.
The Georgia runoff election takes place today, which means the state will learn the victor in the near future. One celebrity is already planning to leave the state - and potentially the country - if Walker wins.
Comedian George Wallace told TMZ that he's ready to leave the country if Walker gets elected.
Most people called his bluff.
"He ain’t going nowhere, he’s a liar too," one fan said.
"I'm not for Warnock, but Walker was a terrible decision from the beginning. I don't think he'll win," another fan said.
"LOL, someone is always leaving.... If I can't win or be on the winning side all the time, I don't want to play the game anymore.. Give me my participation trophy so I can move... Bye !" a third fan said.
