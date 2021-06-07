The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Chad Johnson’s Boxing Performance

Chad Johnson's boxing debut.

Chad Johnson made his professional boxing debut on Sunday evening.

The former NFL wide receiver fought Brian Maxwell as part of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard in Miami, Florida.

Johnson, 43, had a very respectable performance inside of the ring. He landed a couple of punches early against Maxwell, though he was knocked down late. The fight ended up going the distance and, because it was an exhibition, there was no declared winner.

Here’s the highlight of the lone knockdown:

While Johnson was knocked down late, the sports world was impressed by his performance inside of the ring.

Even LeBron James was impressed.

Johnson was feeling pretty good following his bout, too.

The former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver called out Conor McGregor after his professional boxing debut.

“I don’t box. I fight. It’s in a ring. … I lost my virginity tonight,” Johnson said following his boxing debut.  “I think I’m ready for McGregor.”

Johnson admitted before the match that he was scared, but he said that it’s a good thing. The former NFL wide receiver said he would get scared before football games, too.

“[I’m] not literally scared to the point where, ‘I don’t want to do this,’ but yes, scared, of course. There’s just nervousness, butterflies — it just comes with anything that you do competitive-wise,” Johnson told the New York Post.

“I’m outside of my element. It’s something new for me, something I’ve never done before to this magnitude. Obviously I’ve been in the ring [before], I’ve sparred for years, but now, it’s the real deal. People are watching.”

It will be interesting to see if Johnson gets in the ring again.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.