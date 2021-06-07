Sports World Reacts To Chad Johnson’s Boxing Performance

Chad Johnson made his professional boxing debut on Sunday evening.

The former NFL wide receiver fought Brian Maxwell as part of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard in Miami, Florida.

Johnson, 43, had a very respectable performance inside of the ring. He landed a couple of punches early against Maxwell, though he was knocked down late. The fight ended up going the distance and, because it was an exhibition, there was no declared winner.

Here’s the highlight of the lone knockdown:

While Johnson was knocked down late, the sports world was impressed by his performance inside of the ring.

Chad Johnson got dropped in the fourth round but showed major heart by getting right up. #MayweatherPaul — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 7, 2021

Chad Johnson landed a BIG RIGHT hand and he looks comfortable in the ring 👀 (via @ShowtimeBoxing)

— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 7, 2021

I SEE YOU, CHAD JOHNSON … Fighting southpaw, Chad got in several good shots with both hands. Looked like he knew what he was doing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Poor Chad Johnson got caught and dropped with a right in the 4th and final two-minute round. He was just out of gas. Showed some guts just to get up and stay up. But Brian Maxwell let his idol off the hook in the final 30 seconds. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Even LeBron James was impressed.

OCHO VS SCIENCE! Salute brother! @ochocinco 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021

Johnson was feeling pretty good following his bout, too.

The former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver called out Conor McGregor after his professional boxing debut.

“I don’t box. I fight. It’s in a ring. … I lost my virginity tonight,” Johnson said following his boxing debut. “I think I’m ready for McGregor.”

Chad Johnson after his fight at Hard Rock Stadium: "I don’t box. I fight. It’s in a ring. … I lost my virginity tonight. I think I’m ready for McGregor.” — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 7, 2021

Johnson admitted before the match that he was scared, but he said that it’s a good thing. The former NFL wide receiver said he would get scared before football games, too.

“[I’m] not literally scared to the point where, ‘I don’t want to do this,’ but yes, scared, of course. There’s just nervousness, butterflies — it just comes with anything that you do competitive-wise,” Johnson told the New York Post.

“I’m outside of my element. It’s something new for me, something I’ve never done before to this magnitude. Obviously I’ve been in the ring [before], I’ve sparred for years, but now, it’s the real deal. People are watching.”

It will be interesting to see if Johnson gets in the ring again.